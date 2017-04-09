You’ll Want to Book a Flight to Japan to See These Sweet Fruit Bus Stops

In 1990, 16 fruit-shaped bus stops were built for the International Garden and Greenery Exposition, a six-month travel expo which attracted over 23 million visitors in Osaka, Japan. The sweet concept was later adapted by locals of Konagai, a small village in Nagasaki, Japan, and 25 years later, the fruit-shaped bus stations are still functional and appear to be in great condition. The larger-than-life bus stops have become a popular attraction for tourists to snap their epic Instagram pictures. Read on to see the freshest watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberry, and orange-shaped bus stations that will inspire your next vacation destination ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/Fruit-Bus-Stops-Konagai-Japan-43407932

