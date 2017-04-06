You’ll Want These Enchanted Rose Wine Glasses in Your Cabinet ASAP

A post shared by Laureen Schoirfer (@lschoirf) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Are you ready to feel enchanted while sipping your favorite wine? Then these Beauty and the Beast-inspired wine glasses have your name magically written all over them. The gorgeous wine glasses, which appear to be sold at Disneyland Paris, are adorned with red roses and green leaf embellishments — perfect for the Belle of the ball.

If you missed out on the popular Beauty and the Beast rose cups that prompted people to wait in line for hours at Disney World, these wine glasses may be worth the trip. Another option? The official Beauty and the Beast glass flute set.

Keep reading to see the Champagne flute version of the enchanted wine glasses, then check out gorgeous Beauty and the Beast-inspired desserts.

A post shared by Laureen Schoirfer (@lschoirf) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

