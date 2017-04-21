You’ll Be Distracted by Sofia Vergara’s Giant Flamingo — Until You See Her Outfit

No one is more excited for Summer than Sofia Vergara. The Modern Family actress recently shared an adorable video of herself in her pool with a giant “pool bird” (aka a flamingo), writing, “It feels like summer in LA!!!” Besides the larger-than-life pink floaty, we couldn’t help but focus on her super-Instagrammable beach cover-up! Of course, we had to find some similar options to sport on the beach this year, so keep reading to see a few that might just make you feel like the Colombian-American actress herself.

40750956

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Sofia-Vergara-Bathing-Suit-Cover-Up-43453643

Share

More Celebrity News: