If you look at the comment section in Blake Lively‘s recent jewelry post on Instagram, all anyone is talking about is that “Mrs. R” ring.

Fans were obsessed with the style star’s left ring finger on Friday when she swapped her 12-carat oval cut Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring from husband Ryan Reynolds for the super cute gold ring by jewelry designer Alison Lou.

And good news: at $950, you too can get your very own in any letter of the alphabet — so, no, you don’t have to explain to your husband who “R” is. Plus, it comes in three gold options and five stone colors. What a great idea for an engagement gift and/or wedding present!

Also absent from Lively’s left finger was her rose gold wedding ring, also by Schwartz, which boasts a series of delicate diamonds, and complements her engagement sparkler well.

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

This isn’t the first time Lively has shown off her “Mrs. R” ring.

In July 2016, when she was pregnant with the couple’s second child, the actress first introduced fans to the 14k yellow gold band. And don’t worry single folks, there’s a section for you as well.

Lively and Reynolds, who costarred together in 2011′s Green Lantern, married in September 2012.

Via: http://people.com/style/blake-lively-mrs-r-diamond-ring/

Share

More Celebrity News: