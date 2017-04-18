You Should Sit Down for This: Drew and Jonathan Scott (and Drew’s Fiancé!) Will Star in a New Series, Drew’s Honeymoon House

It’s getting personal for the Property Brothers!

HGTV just announced their latest series featuring Drew and Jonathan Scott, and it’s their most meaningful yet. Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House will follow the 38-year-old twins and Drew’s fiancé Linda Phan as they remodel the engaged couple‘s new home in Los Angeles.

Four one-hour episodes will chronicle the renovation woes that Drew and Linda face — but with a time-sensitive twist: They’re hoping to complete the updates in time to host a rehearsal dinner at the house ahead of their wedding.

“HGTV fans have followed Drew and Linda’s relationship over the years and we are all more than ready to see them finally seal the deal and move into a new home,” John Feld, senior vice president, original programming and production for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country said in a release from the network.

The last renovation the Scotts did on their own home was for their compound in Las Vegas. But as Drew and Linda gear up for newlywed life, it’s time for them to strike out on their own — with help from Jonathan, of course.

“He’ll be hands-on with whatever we do,” Drew told PEOPLE after getting engaged to Phan. “We’ll work together to design the home.”

And while we all wish we could see the nuptials — which will include co-best men, kilts and 14 bridesmaids — up close, Feld notes that the series will take us along for the ride.

“We may not get a wedding invitation,” he says, “but, with Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House, all of us will get a front row seat to the most important renovation and reveal that the guys have ever done.”

