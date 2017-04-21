Would You Pay This Much For McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce?

Rick and Morty fans have been losing their sh*t over McDonald’s Szechuan sauce after watching an old episode that aired on Adult Swim earlier this month. The beloved sauce was originally released in 1998 and was discounted after the release of Disney’s Mulan, but clearly fans haven’t stopped craving it. One fan in particular went the extra mile to satisfy their taste buds by purchasing the condiment for $14,700 on eBay. True story.

While there hasn’t been any official studies done on this, this may just be the most expensive condiment purchase ever. Keep reading to see what the internet had to say about the saucy purchase, and find out how you can re-create McDonald’s Szechuan sauce at home (for way less).

43393611

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/McDonald-Rick-Morty-Szechuan-Sauce-eBay-43453775

Share

More Celebrity News: