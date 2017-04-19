World’s Most Beautiful: Can You Guess Who Has These Most Wanted Abs, Dimples & Brows?

PLUS: PEOPLE Editor Catherine Kast talks Nina Dobrev and stars best features

Come back every day at 8:30 a.m. EST to watch People Now streaming live from Time Inc. headquarters in New York City, and rebroadcast at 11:30 am EST. Get the absolute latest in celebrity news, real-life people stories & the best of fashion and food.

Want even more? Watch clips from yesterday’s People Now.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/worlds-most-beautiful-can-you-guess-who-has-these-most-wanted-abs-dimples-brows/

Share

More Celebrity News: