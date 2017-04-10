Working Mother Names the Most Badass TV Moms of the Moment

Whether it’s running her own successful business venture, holding down thankless shifts or saving the world, these shows get some essential truths about life as a working mom pretty dead-on, Working Mother writes. Namely, that it’s always a delicate balancing act and you’re never fully off the clock for either role.

Here, a few highlights from Working Mother‘s 14-person list; head over to workingmother.com for the rest!

Renata Klein (Laura Dern) from Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies just ended its critically acclaimed seven-episode run, but we have a feeling people will be talking about the show’s wonderfully complicated moms for a long time — most especially career-driven Renata Klein, a CEO who announces she “joined the board of PayPal” in the first episode. Prickly Renata is tough to warm up to, but as the show progresses, she becomes a relatable example of the subtle digs high-powered working moms endure every day, and we have to admire her tenacity. (HBO)

Dr. Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) on The Mindy Project

While the show has always thrown in well-chosen non-sequiturs subtly digging at sexism in the workplace, now that Mindy Lahiri’s a mom, we love how a major plot line of the fourth season drove home the real double standards mothers face in going back to work and seeking career success post-baby. (Hulu)

Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper

As half of the duo behind Magnolia Homes, the home design and construction business she founded with her husband Chip, Joanna Gaines makes working motherhood look easy — and stylish — on HGTV’s Fixer Upper. That’s not to say the star doesn’t keep it real, working late into the night with her kids by her side, and her dedication clearly pays off: Fixer Upper is cable’s highest-rated reality show. (HGTV)

Harlee Santos (Jennifer Lopez) on Shades of Blue

Jennifer Lopez plays a resourceful single mom who takes down corrupt officials as a Brooklyn detective, but who must hide her own dark secret at the same time. J.Lo’s striking portrayal of the lengths moms go to to protect their kids tugs at the heartstrings. (NBC)

Visit workingmother.com for the rest of the list.

Via: http://people.com/tv/best-working-moms-on-tv-2017/

