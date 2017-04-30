Will Ferrell Hilariously Resumes His George W. Bush Impression to Roast Trump

Samantha Bee brought out the big guns for her Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner special airing on April 29, and it did not disappoint. Will Ferrell made a surprise appearance at the event, bringing back his infamous George W. Bush impression to hilariously speak out against President Trump.

“How do you like me now?” Ferrell asked the crowd, bringing on a massive applause. “Quick presidential update, I’m doing quite well, thank you. History has proven to be kinder to me than many of you thought.”

Ferrell continued as Bush: “For the longest time, I was considered the worst president of all time. That has changed. I needed eight years, a catastrophic flood, a war built on a lie, and an economic disaster. The new guy only needed 100 days. He is widely considered the worst president of all time. I came in second. I’m fine with that. No one remembers second place. . . I’m the Martin Van Buren of the 21st century!”

But he did not stop there. Ferrell made fun of Bush’s relationship with the press, and he also had some fashion advice for President Trump. “The tie stops at the belt,” he said. “A big long tie that goes past your mid-thigh does not mean what you think it means. It means I don’t know anything about fashion and I should not design my own ties.”

His final three words of wisdom? “Eat a salad.”

It’s not a party without a special guest. #NotTheWHCD pic.twitter.com/UMxJWNke6V

— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 29, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Ferrell-White-House-Correspondents-Dinner-43483126

Share

More Celebrity News: