Whittle Your Middle With the All-Abs Workout

Here are nine great exercises for toning your midsection. Remember, the ol’ Pilates trick of pulling the belly button in ensures that you’re working the deepest ab muscle (known as the transverse), which helps create a sleek midriff.

The exercises are divided into three sections: upper abs, obliques, and lower abs. You can approach this workout three different ways: pick one exercise from each section and perform two to three sets, pick two exercises from each section and do one to two sets, or for the ultimate boredom buster, do one set of all nine exercises.

Combining these exercises with regular cardio and clean eating and incorporating these flat-belly foods into your diet will help you keep flat abs throughout the year.

