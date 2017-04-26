Whatever Your Opinion of Him, Sean Spicer Definitely Makes a Good Soap Opera Star

Donald Trump has always been about ratings, so when asked whether he would keep Press Secretary Sean Spicer on his White House team, the president reportedly focused on how many people tune in to watch his, um . . . interesting press conferences. According to The Washington Post, Trump compared Spicer to daytime soap operas:

The president’s response was swift and unequivocal. “I’m not firing Sean Spicer,” he said, according to someone familiar with the encounter. “That guy gets great ratings. Everyone tunes in.”

Trump even likened Spicer’s daily news briefings to a daytime soap opera, noting proudly that his press secretary attracted nearly as many viewers.

As if Stephen Colbert would miss golden bait like that on The Late Show! Enter his reimagining of Spicer as a soap opera star in The Bold and the Babbling, a dramatic program filled with intrigue, illicit affairs, and hopefully no Dippin’ Dots ice cream. Give the hilarious clip a watch; no matter your opinion on Spicer, there’s no denying that he missed his calling in the daytime TV world.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Late-Show-Stephen-Colbert-Sean-Spicer-Soap-Opera-Clip-43470671

