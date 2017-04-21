What to Wear to All of Those Spring and Summer Weddings Right Here

Wedding dress codes come with a lot of stipulations — don’t go too short, don’t go too flashy, and please, please don’t wear white (ecru, eggshell, or cream!). But besides the obvious dos and don’ts, the “what to wear” to your friend’s wedding isn’t always an easy question to answer. Thankfully, we have 30 solutions — or rather, 30 perfect dresses for any number of Spring and Summer weddings already popping up on your calendar. From the casual backyard wedding to your fanciest black-tie nuptials, we’ve got you covered. Just scroll to shop your way through our favorites and solve your wedding-guest outfit drama now.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani

38200270

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Best-Wedding-Guest-Dresses-Spring-Summer-37043524

Share

More Celebrity News: