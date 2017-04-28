We Bet You Haven’t Notice There’s Something Different About Selena Gomez’s Style

Last year was all about rediscovery for Selena Gomez, but 2017 is all about owning who she is. The “It Ain’t Me” singer is already having an incredible year with the launch of her show 13 Reasons Why, a hot new relationship with The Weeknd, and some new music in the works. While she’s killing every angle of her professional and personal lives, it’s her fashion that has really made a turn for the best.

In 2016, Selena wore tight-fitting, skin-showing looks, but in the past few months she has opted for comfort, still choosing stylish pieces (like cool jackets from Coach, flared jeans, and floral day dresses) while looking more at ease with what she wears. Scroll ahead to see what we mean by taking a look at her best looks of 2017 so far.

37890266

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Selena-Gomez-Best-Style-2017-43477243

Share

More Celebrity News: