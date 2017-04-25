Watch Zac Efron Search for Love in This Old Episode of Room Raiders

Before he was getting his head in the game or saving lives on the beach, Zac Efron was putting his keen senses to good use by raiding rooms.

As you can see in the clip above, a 17-year-old Efron was one of the celebrity guests attempting to find love on the reality dating show Room Raiders, an MTV series that saw single suitors go through the rooms of three potential love matches before selecting one to go on a date with based on the contents of their boudoirs.

The not-quite-yet heartthrob was in the pre-Disney part of his career, appearing on the WB show Summerland, where he played Cameron, a “girl-crazy kid next door.” Though as keen-eyed High School Musical fans might note, the waterfall waterslide Efron enjoys in Room Raiders does resemble a certain location in the second movie in the franchise.

