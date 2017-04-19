WATCH: Ugly Betty Stars Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie Wish America Ferrera Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, America Ferrera!

The Superstore actress turned 33 on Tuesday and her former Ugly Betty costars, Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie, sent her a special shoutout on Instagram for the occasion.

“Happy birthday, America!” the two said in unison.

“Thirty-three, huh?” Urie, 36, said.

“Can’t believe it,” Williams, 54, responded.

In the background, actress Chita Rivera walked past, murmuring something which Urie cleared up.

“Chita Rivera just said you’re old!” he said, laughing.

Ferrera posted the same video on her Instagram page, writing, “Well that’s my life made. I love these two with every fiber of my being. Met them when I was 21 and we have grown more in love every year!”

She may be a year older, but her hard training isn’t letting her age show. The How to Train Your Dragon 3 actress took to Instagram on her birthday, spending the day training at Soul Cycle and sharing some insights on what aging means to her.

“At 33, I finally understand that my body is a miracle!” she wrote. “After too many years criticizing, punishing, depriving, or neglecting my body for what it isn’t, I’m attempting to love it unapologetically as it is!”

“Thank you body for 33 years of standing with me even when I wasn’t on your side,” Ferrera continues. “I promise from here on out to stand by you and face down all the criticism and bulls— distractions (inner & outer), so that we can move beyond beautiful and get to the business of living!”

The actress and activist has been hard at work for her newest role as a triathlon runner. Ferrera, who has completed two triathlons already, graced the cover of Triathlon Magazine in April.

“I can honestly say I NEVER imagined being on the cover of Triathlete Magazine!!! And yet I am clearly feeling myself at today’s @triathletemag cover shoot! Is this what it’s like to be Simone Biles??! #sosurreal,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

The Ugly Betty star completed her first triathlon last September in Malibu to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She then went on to compete at the Lavaman Waikoloa Triathlon in Hawaii earlier this month. Ferrera was joined by her husband Ryan Williams and sister Jennifer Ferrera, forming the “Ferrilliams” team. Her group raised over $17,000 for charity, according to Yahoo News.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/watch-ugly-betty-stars-vanessa-williams-and-michael-urie-wish-america-ferrera-happy-birthday/

Share

More Celebrity News: