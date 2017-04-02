WATCH: Man Asks John Stamos for Proposal Help: ‘If You Won’t Marry Her, Please Ask Her to Marry Me’

John Stamos is typically regarded as more of a solution than a problem. But not for Doug Cox.

The San Francisco-based director and editor wanted to propose to his girlfriend, a Stamos superfan, and reached out to the Fuller House star for some help. “You see, John, my girlfriend has a John Stamos problem,” Cox wrote to the actor in a letter obtained exclusively by PEOPLE. “Therefore … I have a John Stamos problem.”

“I want to marry this woman. But there is a brick wall in the way that resembles a 6-foot-tall Greek god with better hair than me. And John, I have fantastic hair,” wrote Cox.

“Your photo has been on my living room wall for 3 years now. You’re in my home, John. We own the original Full House board game … and we play it,” he continued.

“The way I see it, if you won’t marry her, please at least ask her to marry me … I have invested 3 years of my life without so much as an eye roll when she talks about you. Dude… you owe me.”

Cox, 37, requested a signed photo from Stamos asking girlfriend Katrina Firenze, 39, to marry him, but the star did him one better, recording a video for Katrina to aid in her boyfriend’s request.

“From what I see here … you’re a handsome man, you have nice hair, good beard, got beautiful blue eyes. Katrina, I would say yes to this,” Stamos, 53, replied in his own video. “If I was a woman, and I’m not saying I’m not, I would say yes to Doug. So I guess this is me asking you to marry him. And I hope you do.”

Cox then recorded his girlfriend’s reaction and cut together the final video that appears above.

“This was a shot in the dark,” Cox tells PEOPLE. “Knowing her obsession all too well, I just thought it would be funny if he signed a photo and asked. I figured I’d wrap the photo and propose that way. So I wrote the letter. What I got back was beyond generous and it became something so much bigger. Now I think Stamos will just become a useful noun in our house, i.e., ‘I’m really sorry I left the dishes in the sink but STAMOS.’ ”

For Firenze’s part, “I had zero idea he was planning anything,” she says. “He’s always making me watch stuff so it wasn’t out of the ordinary. So when John Stamos’ face appeared, I thought he had just cut something together. It wasn’t until John said ‘Katrina’ that I realized it was real.”

“I’ve always been a Stamos fan but I think Doug’s proposal just made this whole situation a lot worse.”

Indeed, as Firenze shows off her new ring to the camera, she can’t help but add, much to her new finance’s dismay, “Have mercy!”

Via: http://people.com/tv/watch-man-asks-john-stamos-for-proposal-help-if-you-wont-marry-her-please-ask-her-to-marry-me/

