Watch Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Sing “Despacito” Together For the First Time

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee just performed the song you can’t get out of your head together for the first time at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. “Despacito” has already broken record after record, even getting a remix featuring Justin Bieber, so it only makes sense that it was the most expected performance of the night. Fonsi and Yankee didn’t disappoint, bringing dance moves to the stage and getting everyone in the audience on their feet and singing along. Watch the fun performance above over and over again.

