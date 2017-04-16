Watch Jimmy Fallon Turn His SNL Monologue Into a David Bowie Dance Party

Jimmy Fallon returned to Saturday Night Live this week and wasted no time getting the crowd in party mode for his big hosting gig. After greeting the viewers around North America — who were able to watch live across all time zones for the first time — and expressing his excitement over being back “where it all began” for him, the former castmate and current Tonight Show host took off through the audience while singing David Bowie’s classic “Let’s Dance.” Fallon’s performance continued through the halls, featuring cast members like Sasheer Zamata and Kate McKinnon and the night’s musical guest, Harry Styles. Watch the opening sequence above now.

