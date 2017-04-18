WATCH: Carrie Underwood Surprises Husband Mike Fisher’s Nashville Predators with National Anthem Performance

Nashville Predators fans were in for a special treat before their playoff game on Monday: Carrie Underwood!

The country singer appeared on the ice ahead of the hockey team’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff against the Chicago Blackhawks to perform the national anthem.

“Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood,” the announcer said inside Bridgestone Arena.

The “Church Bells” singer also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a Predators cap.

Mike Fisher, Underwood’s husband, is captain of the Nashville NHL team, and she sported his #12 jersey as she sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Underwood, 34, prepped for the big game in true superfan-fashion by decorating her nails and toenails in the colors of the Nashville Predators.

She also got to twirl a yellow Predators towel alongside Nashville mayor Megan Barry in front of a cheering crowd as the game began.

And the Predators won in overtime over the Blackhawks 3-2 for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference quarterfinals!

Underwood and Fisher have been married since 2010 and at the 2017 Grammys Awards she said her cheering skills are excellent at this point. “I’m like: ‘Yeah! Get ‘em!’” Underwood told PEOPLE of watching her husband play. “I’m screaming at the TV, or if I’m there I’m screaming and yelling at the refs. It’s good. I’m in it!”

She is also open for their son Isaiah to follow in his dad’s footsteps. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to play some hockey at some point in his life,” Underwood said. “He’s about to turn 2 and we’ll see what happens after that! You never know. It’s up to the good lord.”

