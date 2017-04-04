Viola Davis’s House Is So Not What You’re Expecting

Oscar winner Viola Davis has a big and illustrious career, so we assumed her home would be grand as well. But we were pleasantly surprised to see that Viola has been living in a surprisingly normal (by Hollywood standards) abode for the past decade. Her five-bedroom, five-bath property sits in a picturesque neighborhood with close-packed houses in Granada Hills, CA, far from the hubbub of Beverly Hills and Hollywood.

It seems, however, that the actress is ready for bigger things, as the stucco home was just listed with broker John Mazziotta of Re/Max Olson & Associates for $1.19 million, which is just a touch over the $1.17 million Viola is said to have paid for it in 2005. The property boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, including a top-of-the-line kitchen, a living room with large windows, soaring ceilings, a sprawling master suite, and a gracious dining room. With its lagoon pool and spa, built-in barbecue, and dining terrace, the backyard is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of shooting How to Get Away With Murder. Check out the charming property ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Viola-Davis-Sells-LA-Home-43284840

