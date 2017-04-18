Scheana Shay had some things to get off her chest following the messy three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion! The reality star, who is already dating a new man on the heels of her divorce filing, penned an email to her ex apologizing for how “harsh” she was to him on the show.

The post ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay APOLOGIZES To Ex For ‘Harsh’ Way He Found Out About Her New Man appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/vanderpump-rules-reunion-scheana-shay-talks-divorce/

Share

More Celebrity News: