The Urban Decay Naked empire is one of the most successful beauty ranges in history. (The brand is said to sell one of its Naked palettes every six seconds.) Now, the company is expanding its offerings with a new palette: Naked Skin Shapeshifter.

The compact is designed for color-correcting, contouring, and highlighting. Each palette features nine pans — four powder, five cream — and is available in two shade offerings to suit a variety of complexions (Light Medium and Medium Dark).

Based on the above Instagram, we can see that there are two powder illuminating and two sculpting shades to choose from, as well as three creamy color correctors (including tones for dark circles and sallowness), and two contour/highlight creams. The brand has also developed a new double-ended brush to use in tandem with this palette.

We have reached out to Urban Decay for more information on the Naked Skin Shapeshifter, including launch timing and pricing. Stay tuned for updates as they become available, and in the meantime, see brand founder Wende Zomnir explain the new product in a brief video here.

