Update: Carrie Fisher Will NOT Be in Star Wars: Episode IX

While General Leia Organa was originally supposed to appear in the all three films of the new Star Wars trilogy, Carrie Fisher’s untimely death left us unsure of what would become of the character. While production was already completed on Star Wars: The Last Jedi when Fisher died, there was still a chance the writers would change the scope of her role to account for the actress’s passing. Her part in Episode IX, however, was completely up in the air.

On Friday, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed to fans that footage of Fisher will not be used for the ninth movie: “Sadly, Carrie will not be in nine,” Kennedy said. “But we will see a lot of Carrie in eight.” The announcement comes after the news that Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd, Fisher’s brother and daughter, had given Disney permission to use old footage if they needed it.

