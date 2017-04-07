Um, 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Is an INCREDIBLE Singer

Don’t even pretend you haven’t been googling the hell out of the cast of 13 Reasons Why. I have too, and that’s how I stumbled into something amazing. Katherine Langford, aka Hannah Baker, has an old YouTube channel with three videos uploaded to it. They’re all original songs about her friends and relationships, and of course she has a freakin’ INCREDIBLE voice. Honestly, she should have contributed to the soundtrack! She’s even playing the piano in the videos, which you can check out now. We’ll be watching them all again as we ponder how one person can have so much talent.

43396523

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Katherine-Langford-Singing-43401070

Share

More Celebrity News: