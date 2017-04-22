Tony Moly Has an Entire Line of Pokémon Makeup and We Are Obsessed

Pokémon fans, brace yourselves: Korean brand Tony Moly has an entire beauty range inspired by your favorite creatures. The two companies collaborated for a plethora of products that range from Pikachu sheet masks to Jigglypuff compacts.

The launch has a ton of pieces beauty mavens crave, including many K-beauty skin care goodies like water moisture cream, peel-off blackhead masks, emulsions, and toners. The best part is that the items reflect the Pokémon they are inspired by. For example, the Pikachu glitter nail polish includes lightning bolts, and because Squirtle is a water Pokémon, every formula that features it on the packaging is ultrahydrating.

Unfortunately, despite Tony Moly’s large US presence, this collection isn’t available stateside. Until the Korean market acknowledges our overwhelming desire for adorable items like these, we’ll have to keep scouring eBay and Amazon to add these cuties to our makeup bags. Read on to see every piece in the Pokémon collaboration.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Tony-Moly-Pokemon-Collaboration-43431439

