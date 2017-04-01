Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin and More Headline Unique Live Facebook Telethon to Benefit the ACLU

Celebrities turned out Friday night for Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU, a live telethon broadcast on Facebook, or what digital pioneers at Facebook call a “Live-A-Thon.”

Tom Hanks opened the show with jabs at Donald Trump’s immigrant ban. To Nia Vardalos he asks: “How did you sneak into our country?”

Alec Baldwin, renowned for his hilarious impersonation of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live , continued his digs at the president.

“How do you battle an abuse of power?” he says. “With Tom Hanks, you can’t. He’s turned his Oscars into nunchucks.”

Seth Meyers mocked Trump’s false claim that president Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower and counselor Kellyanne Conway’s defense of the claim that microwaves were used for spying.

“Now they have to defend us from cameras that Obama has put in our microwaves,” Meyers said.

Throughout the four hours, celebrities, ACLU attorneys and regular folk in live and poignant pre-recorded segments spoke of the work the ACLU does, including fighting for protections for voters, immigrants, women’s reproductive rights, free speech and LGBT rights.

This is just the second live telethon Facebook has hosted, a recently launched feature to help with social good, says company spokesperson Stephen Rocco Rodi.

To boost giving, Padma Lakshmi offered the first person to donate $5,000 to the ACLU a spot on her show.

After a few tweets back and forth with venture capitalist Chris Sacca, including an offer by Lakshmi to cook him dinner for a $100,000 donation, Sacca tweeted: “Nice upsell! Here’s my counter: I’ll match up to $100k donated by the fancy and funny people hosting this amazing event. Game on?”

Hanks and Lakshmi accepted the challenge.

Additional performances and appearances included Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Tracy Morgan, Usher, The Roots, Tituss Burgess, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Paul Rudd, Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton, Uzo Aduba, Zosia Mamet, Mandy Moore, Steve Buscemi, Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Chris Rock.

The event was broadcast live from New York City and via the Facebook pages of Stand for Rights 2017, Funny or Die and The Huffington Post.

Paul Rudd introduced a funny animated video of founding father Ben Franklin talking about the U.S. constitutional right to take photos in public places, and how police are not allowed to take away cameras or video recorders.

“This is about all of us,” says Rudd. “If you are watching this on a mobile device, it’s about your right to take a picture and post it.”

Even though the telethon is over, those wanting to see the show or donate to the cause can still do so at the Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU’s Facebook page.

“Our work in the courts is essential right now to hold off the worst of the abuses,” said ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero in a statement. “But it is also the collective will and tireless actions of ‘we the people’ that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders. By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

