Yoga before bed can be some of your best defense against insomnia. By calming down your body and your mind, you’re putting yourself in a better position for sweet and restful slumber. Ready to get to bed? This yoga sequence will save the day.

— Additional reporting by Jenny Sugar

3773451, 7245552

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Before-Bed-Yoga-Sequence-25491816

Share

More Celebrity News: