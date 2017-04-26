This Viral App’s “Hotness” Filter Has a Serious Whitewashing Problem

So this app is apparently racist as hell. But at least I’m sassy. #faceapp https://t.co/I0L4yWWXaV pic.twitter.com/v1ME8H8seP

— kung fu khary (@kharyrandolph) April 18, 2017

The folks at popular face-transforming filter app FaceApp have issued an apology following backlash over the app’s “hot” filter. After multiple posts from users on social media showing how the “hot” setting — indicated with a flame emoji — lightened users of color’s skin tones, slimmed their noses, and even reshaped their eyes to appear more Caucasian, outrage began to stir surrounding the implied connection between “whiteness” and “hotness.”

FaceApp’s founder and CEO issued a statement to TechCrunch about the controversy, explaining:

“We are deeply sorry for this unquestionably serious issue. It is an unfortunate side-effect of the underlying neural network caused by the training set bias, not intended behaviour. To mitigate the issue, we have renamed the effect to exclude any positive connotation associated with it. We are also working on the complete fix that should arrive soon.”

The whitewashing feature’s name has since been changed from “hotness” to “spark” but is still indicated with a flame emoji. And as the FaceApp team races to fix the underlying algorithm leading to this whitened user effect, many are asking if it’s too little, too late. Scroll on for more upsetting examples of the app’s filter problem.

Apparently according to #FaceApp, having predominantly Caucasian features equals to hotness. pic.twitter.com/jiItqMCDCI

— Izrin (@muhdizrinsyukri) April 15, 2017



The #FaceApp idea of making me hot is making me white. That’s racist as hell pic.twitter.com/6z3kcLn42V

— MiddleC (@The_MiddleC) April 21, 2017



Original, #faceapp hot filter once, hot filter 5x #whitewashing pic.twitter.com/lzo8gKzLfJ

— Steven (@Ninsegation) April 22, 2017



So I downloaded this app and decided to pick the “hot” filter not knowing that it would make me white. It’s 2017, c’mon guys smh#FaceApp pic.twitter.com/9U9dv9JuCm

— Shahquelle L. (@RealMoseby96) April 20, 2017





