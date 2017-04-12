This Video Will Ensure You Never Skip Sunscreen Again

Even though sunscreen prevents skin cancer and signs of premature aging, there are still those of us who choose to skip SPF. As unfortunate as that is, it’s not too surprising, considering there’s no instant gratification, formulas can often be chalky and thick, and the smell can leave something to be desired.

But in this video by Life Pixel, viewers can truly see what a difference sun protection can make. The side-by-side video shows a woman applying sunscreen through a regular camera lens and a UV lens. Through the normal lens on the left, we can watch as the model rubs SPF into her skin, which eventually disappears as it absorbs. But on the right, we can see how opaque (and thus, strong!) the shield is that the sunscreen creates on the model’s skin. Being able to actually see the protection is astonishing.

Although it’s probably not realistic to use a UV light every day to check if you’ve thoroughly applied a product, there are a few ways you can make sure you’re properly protected. Make sure that your sunscreen has an SPF of 30 or higher, is water resistant, and has broad-spectrum protection, which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. You should use enough SPF on your body to fill a shot glass and a nickel-sized amount on your face. Apply the lotion at least 15 minutes before going outside, and remember to reapply every two hours.

If you’re still unconvinced, watch this video to see how the sun damages your skin and then check out some sun-protecting products.

