This Scrub Is Like a Highlighter For Your Body

Have you ever found a highlighter that you absolutely fall in love with and think, “I wish I could bathe in this?” Frank Body knows the feeling. Its new Shimmer Scrub ($20), which debuts May 1, makes that thought a reality.

Frank Body is known for its cheeky voice and exfoliating, firming, and hydrating body scrubs. When you visit its Instagram, you feel as if Frank is an actual person — not just a brand with a strong social media presence. Many of you have fallen in love with the scrub because it smells great, and it leaves the skin firmed and toned, plus soft and supple after the shower. The Shimmer Scrub, though, adds a highlighting element to your shower by including mica. Simply scrub away and rinse in the shower before patting dry, and you’ll notice your body is dusted with highlighter.

It’s a really cool concept that’s perfect as warmer weather approaches. Take a look at the images from the campaign and learn how it works.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Frank-Body-Shimmer-Scrub-43439493

