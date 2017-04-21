This Oscar-Nominated Actress Hilariously F*cked Up Ed Sheeran’s Latest Tattoo

ed got a galway girl tattoo and it actually says ‘galway grill’ :)) pic.twitter.com/yQ0jUSJZVY

— amy ÷ (@leg0_h0use) April 16, 2017

Ed Sheeran’s vast collection of tattoos just got a little more colorful. In addition to the giant lion he has on his chest and the big lizard on his arm, the British singer-songwriter now has a typo of one of his latest hits, “Galway Girl.” While performing in Glasgow on Sunday, the 26-year-old told the crowd he’d recently been filming the music video for the song in Ireland with Oscar-nominated Irish actress Saoirse Ronan. “When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying Galway Girl,” he revealed to his fans. “It actually says Galway Grill. G-r-i-l-l. Like, full on, she really took the piss out of me with this one.”

This isn’t the first time Ed has gotten some ink in someone else’s handwriting before, either. On the inside of his left arm is a lyric from Bon Iver’s “Re: Stacks” (“Everything that happens is from now on”), which is written in the singer’s handwriting. In 2012 he also got The Streets frontman Mike Skinner to write out some of his favorite lyrics from their song “Everything Is Borrowed” (“I came to this world with nothing / And I leave with nothing but love / Everything else is just borrowed”), which he put on his left bicep. If he decides to get anything else written down in the future, we suggest using spellcheck beforehand.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ed-Sheeran-Galway-Girl-Tattoo-Mistake-43451129

Share

More Celebrity News: