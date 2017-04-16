This New Feature Will Save You So Much Precious Time at Disney World

While the food options at Walt Disney World are both plentiful and delicious, the large crowds make getting what you want — and when you want it — a little difficult. That’s why this new rumor made us so damn happy: mobile ordering is reportedly being added to 15 restaurants by the Summer.

In March, it was announced that the Satu’li Canteen at Pandora – The World of Avatar will offer a mobile ordering feature through the My Disney Experience app. According to the Orlando Sentinel, visitors will be able to order meals, pay in advance, and schedule a pick-up time all through the app.

43370927

According to several in-the-know blogs, 14 other restaurants are rumored to be getting the feature, as well. The restaurants included are as follows . . .

Magic Kingdom: Columbia Harbor House, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe, Pinocchio Village Haus, Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant, and Tortuga Tavern.

Hollywood Studios: ABC Commissary and Backlot Express.

Epcot: Liberty Inn and Electric Umbrella.

Disney Springs: D-Luxe Burger.

Animal Kingdom: Flame Tree Barbecue, Pizzafari, and Restaurantosaurus — in addition to the upcoming Satu’li Canteen.

Since the Avatar-inspired world is scheduled to open on May 27, it can be expected that mobile ordering will be available shortly thereafter. So, yes, it might still be too early to start scheduling those meals — but we can dream, right?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Which-Walt-Disney-World-Restaurants-Have-Mobile-Ordering-43426714

Share

More Celebrity News: