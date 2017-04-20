This LA Salon Created the Coolest Takes on “Festival Hair”

Can we agree that the jig is up for flower crowns? At some point, too much of a good thing is, well, overkill. It’s not bad by any means, but it’s no longer a look we’d consider exciting. (If it’s all over Pinterest, chances are, most people have seen it before!) So when the artists over at Ramirez-Tran, the salon behind the “Lived-In” hair frenzy, sent us a batch of hairstyles and color schemes they created for their LA clientele, we were giddy!

Nothing about these looks is mundane, ordinary, or regular. There’s something for everyone, including more subtle looks for those who don’t want to dare too much with their hair. But if you want to go all-out this festival season, we have a feeling you’re going to love what you see. And there’s not a flower crown in sight! (Well, there is one, but we love their take on it.) Scroll through the gallery to get inspired.

