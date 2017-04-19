This Hilarious Instagram Account Is a Realistic — and Average — Look at Parenting

While many mommy Instagrammers post inspiring, naturally lit images of their children on their best behavior, Ilana Wiles — author of parenting blog Mommy Shorts and mother of two — has started an Instagram account that every single parent needs to follow: Average Parent Problems.

The account features photos of normal, everyday happenings that many parents can relate to, like walking barefoot into a minefield of Lego bricks. Read through for what Ilana had to say about the account and to see some of the hilarious photos that she’s posted (and check out her book, The Mommy Shorts Guide to Remarkably Average Parenting, which is available for preorder ahead of its September 27 release).

