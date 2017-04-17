This Girl Used Color Schemes as Makeup Inspiration and the Results Are Mesmerizing

If you’re in search of mesmerizing eye makeup inspiration, look no further! Gemma Allen, known as not_acatlady on Reddit, created an awesome series of looks based off of a set of color schemes from website Colour Lovers. The website allows users to plan out a collection of hues to be used together for anything from websites to illustrations.

Although she told POPSUGAR via email that she’s not sure who created these color schemes, Gemma got them through fellow makeup blogger Gabrielle Alvarez, who also did a series of looks based on them. Gemma, who has only been doing makeup since 2014, is an incredibly talented student studying Makeup For Media and Performance at Arts University Bournemouth and she has a passion for makeup and art history.

The plethora of looks range in color and techniques, but many of them include vibrant colors, Jackson Pollock-style splatters, bold eyeliner, and cut crease designs. Gemma even tries out one of the newest beauty trends, feather brows, in one of her pieces.

Although the photos are absolutely stunning, the makeup might not be ideal for everyday wear. Regardless, if you’d like to try out these looks at home, Gemma suggests Sleek eye shadow palettes ($11) and NYX single eye shadows ($5) for their affordability and vibrancy.

Read on to see the jaw-dropping looks and an extra shot Gemma hasn’t posted anywhere yet, entitled High Fashion Part 2!

