This Girl Gives Her Turtle, Juanita, the Freshest Manicures Ever

We love our pets. We buy them treats and toys and even cute jackets for the cold weather, but far rarer is treating them to pet manicures . . . especially when the pet happens to be a turtle. Twitter user @yagirlkeyy and her turtle, Juanita, are now the dynamic duo stealing our hearts with their fresh manicure photos. It’s 2017 and “turtle manicures” are officially a thing.

Kiana posted photos introducing her new pet to her followers, and while we were initially impressed with her manicure and her adorable pet turtle, we took a closer look and were completely blown away by Juanita’s nails. As first spotted by Mashable, this turtle is straight goals.

Everyone can appreciate the beauty of a fresh manicure, but we’re not sure we pull it off as well as Juanita. She has her nailfie poses down and she’s totally killing it. Keep reading to see the adorable photos of Juanita’s manicures that are going to make your jaw drop.

