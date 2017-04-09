This Genius Crib by Ford Will Put Your Baby to Sleep in No Time

Most new parents can relate to the stress of trying to get a newborn baby to sleep at night. Well, thanks to Ford Motor Company, those sleepless nights may soon be a thing of the past. The automaker recently unveiled the invention of Max Motor Dreams, a genius crib designed to emulate a soothing car ride for babies.

How does it work? By combining technology that records your car’s movements and sounds straight from your phone and later recreating the same calming sensation right at home. This includes LED lights that resemble streetlights, along with restrained engine noises and gentle tilt movements that put newborn babies fast asleep.

28444005

Unfortunately, the crib is a one-off test device you won’t be able to purchase just yet, but Ford is considering bringing it to stores sooner rather than later due to “numerous enquiries.” Watch the video above to see why this new crib is almost magical.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Ford-Max-Motor-Dreams-Crib-43408069

Share

More Celebrity News: