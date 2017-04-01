This Divine Dance Video Will School You in the ABCs of Beyoncé’s Best Moves

We’ve seen a lot of amazing Beyoncé dance videos, but this one might take the cake. In honor of Beyoncé’s everlasting greatness, a group of dancers representing all colors, body types, and gender identities shows off her signature moves alphabetically, starting with the “all the single ladies” shimmy and “Baby Boy” bounce right on up to “Yoncé swag” — and we especially love that “H” stands for “hairography.”

35624809

Watch them show off all of Bey’s signature moves from A to Z, then check out more impressive routines to Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Tinashe, and Little Mix.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/ABCs-Beyonce-Dance-Video-2017-43379047

Share

More Celebrity News: