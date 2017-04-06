This Charlie Hunnam Photo Shoot Is Just Dreamy as Hell

Even Charlie Hunnam isn’t immune to David Beckham’s charms. In his recent interview with Mr Porter, Charlie talked about working with the retired soccer star on his upcoming film, King Arthur. He mentioned David’s work ethic, saying, “That, combined with him just being humble and kind and accessible, was very endearing. I’m not a football man, so upfront, I didn’t really have a strong feeling one or way or another. But by the time he left, I had a little bit of a crush on him. He was pretty f*cking cool.”

It’s been a particularly busy couple of months for Charlie, who also stars in The Lost City of Z, which hits theaters on April 14. Once he’s done making the press rounds, he told Mr Porter that he’ll be taking his first vacation in seven or eight years. He and his longtime girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, plan to travel to Thailand, and Charlie joked that he has “so much anxiety” about not working for two weeks.

Keep reading for a look at more pictures from Charlie’s dreamy photo shoot with Mr Porter, then check out his handsome appearance alongside Robert Pattinson at the Lost City of Z premiere.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Charlie-Hunnam-Mr-Porter-2017-Pictures-43400512

