This Bubble-Tea-Inspired Overnight Mask May Be the Cutest K-Beauty Product Ever

There’s nothing like refreshing, sweet bubble tea on a warm day. The ultrapopular treat comes in a plethora of flavors and delights consumers with the unexpected texture of the boba, or tapioca balls, at the bottom of the cup. When we laid our eyes on the Etude House Bubble Tea Sleeping Mask ($13), we fell head over heels for the adorable packaging modeled after our favorite treat.

Overnight masks are a skin care mainstay in Asian countries and have been getting increasingly popular in the United States. The gel nourishes your skin with hydrating and brightening ingredients to soothe it overnight and is designed to improve your complexion’s texture so you wake up looking perky and pampered. For many people, overnight packs have become an essential part of their skin care routine, and there’s no better way to try it than with this cute pick.

The product’s packaging is pretty irresistible for any lover of the Taiwanese drink, but it’s even more similar to the beverage than you’d think: the cup-shaped bottle even has boba-shaped moisture capsules at the bottom! It also comes with a spoon to apply the gel to your skin. To use the boba pieces, you simply scoop them up with your spoon and break the moisture capsules open with the spatula spoon or your palm. For drier skin, you can apply up to two boba per use, but oily skin types should steer clear of the hydrating balls. You simply mix the pieces into the gel and apply to your face, leaving it on overnight.

If that wasn’t appealing enough, it also comes in multiple flavors, so you can order whatever you’re in the mood for that day, whether it be Green Tea, Strawberry, or Black Tea. The Green Tea mask is balancing, while the Strawberry scent is brightening and the Black Tea is formulated to improve skin’s texture. The different varieties ensure there’s a bubble tea for every taste and skin type. Read on to shop this sweet treat.

