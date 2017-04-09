If you already splurged on every product in Tarte’s new unicorn collection but need a little inspiration for how to sport the ethereal products for everyday wear, one 5-year-old girl has all the answers. Charli Rose (aka the cutest freakin’ makeup expert we’ve ever seen) just released a new video tutorial showing us how she applies her favorite items from the Make Believe in Yourself line. Spoiler alert: it’s the most adorable damn thing you’ll watch all day month.

Charli starts her routine with the highlighting moisturizer, followed by applying Tarte’s Shape Tape concealer ($24) with a Silisponge — man, this girl knows what she’s doing! Then she puts on face and body glitter, followed by the multicolored highlighter and finishes her look with Tarte’s Fairytale Lip Paint.

Watch her adorable tutorial above, and be sure to check out her other YouTube video if you can’t get enough of how cute she is!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Little-Girl-Unicorn-Makeup-Tutorial-43404801

