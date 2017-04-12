This 13 Reasons Why Actor Has Already Starred Alongside Some of Hollywood’s Biggest Names

There is always a little anxiety when one of your favorite books gets turned into a TV series, but 13 Reasons Why has surpassed our expectations. Even though there are quite a few tweaks from the original, we couldn’t have picked a better cast to play the memorable characters. While we can’t get enough of the show’s stars Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford, we are curious to know more about the rest of the ensemble’s previous acting experience. Even though some of the actors are well-seasoned professionals, for others, this is their big break.

While Devin Druid, who plays Tyler, has a pretty short résumé, at 19-years-old he’s already worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. In 2016, he starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe in Imperium, and later that year he had a guest spot on Netflix’s House of Cards. While he’s gaining a lot of traction for his 13 Reasons Why character, he is best-known for playing teenage Louie in the FX series Louie by Louis C.K. and his breakout role in Louder Than Bombs opposite Isabelle Huppert and Jesse Eisenberg.

