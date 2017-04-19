Third Times The Charm? Britney Set To Get Married AGAIN!

She’s about to do it again!

OKMagazine.com has exclusively learned that Britney Spears is all set to wed her latest boy toy Sam Asghari.

Sources tell OK! that the twice-divorced pop princess, 35, will propose to Asghari, 23, and they’ll tie the knot before her Las Vegas residency ends at the end of the year.

“Since Sam would be spending her money, Britney is buying her own engagement ring,” one source said. “The wedding will be butterfly-themed, and monarchs will be released when they exchange vows.”

The unlikely couple met when Spears hired Asghari as a back-up dancer for her music video for “Slumber Party.”

As such, “They’re choreographing their first dance, which will play out the story of how they met,” dished the source.

The “Toxic” singer and mom of two is keeping the date under wraps, but the guest list is already huge!

A Spears rep denied it, but the source claimed, “Britney wants to invite dancers, staffers and her entire Vegas squad, as well as family and friends.”

Brit’s little sis, Jamie Lynn, will host the bachelorette party in her backyard — a barbecue hayride with fat-freezing spa treatments and teeth whitening, claimed the source.

As OK! has reported, Spears’ love life can be tracked all the way back to her Mickey Mouseketeer days, and first love, Justin Timberlake.

Her love life, future plans, and much more are all the focus of the next REELZ special, National Enquirer Investigates: Britney Spears on Wednesday, April 19, at 10ET / 9PT .

