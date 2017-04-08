Things Got Awkward When 1 Girl Told Her Teacher Her Dad Has “Lots of Weed” at Home

When Skylar told her teacher that there’s “lots of weed at home” and that her dad even grows it, she technically wasn’t lying. However, as parents of little kids know, they often say the darnedest things, and even when they are speaking the truth, you can’t always take what they say at face value. Although Skylar was correct in her innocent observations about the abundance of green plants at her home, it was her delivery that left her dad and teacher having an awkward conversation.

“Weed is not good for you and we have a lot of it,” Skylar said in a video captured by her dad, Dax Holt, as they discussed the incident. Dax shared the video of their chat on Facebook with the perfect caption.

My child’s teacher: “So Skylar tells me you guys have a ton of weed at home.”

Me: “Umm.”

Teacher: “She said you’re growing it.”

Me:

When Dax asked Skylar if she told the school that they have a lot of weed at their house, she very seriously replied, “Yeah, a lot of it. Weed is not good for you because weed is stuff that is grass, but it’s not grass because it’s weed.”

To clear the air, Dax asked her to explain what she meant and to show the camera. With a simple nod of her head, she headed outside and began pointing out weeds in the garden and all around the lawn. Kids certainly have a knack for putting parents in awkward situations!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Girl-Tells-Her-Teacher-Her-Dad-Grows-Weed-43237279

