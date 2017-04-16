These Snaps of Stars at Coachella Will Make You Feel Like You’re at the Festival, Too

It’s that time of the year again when your favorite stars hit the desert for Coachella’s two-weekend music festival. Shay Mitchell, Kylie Jenner, and Nick Jonas were among the first celebrities to arrive, along with Coachella regulars Paris Hilton and Vanessa Hudgens. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd also popped up at the event on Friday, and the two were spotted getting cozy during Travis Scott’s performance. We’re only two days into the festival, so there’s no telling who else will show up.

