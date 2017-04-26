These are the Best and Worst Cities to Be a Millennial: See Who’s Most Likely to Live in their Parents’ Basement Tweet cgadmin

View all posts by cgadmin →

The struggle for young millennials may be real, but they aren’t the only ones who have suffered from it.

In a new study comparing the lifestyles of 2016′s 28-to-32-year-olds to that of 33-55-year-olds, against the same age group in generations past, Trulia discovered that the gap in success between those just starting out versus older adults has remained relatively the same over decades.

The study finds that millennials, often referred to as the “boomerang” or “basement” generation for crashing at mom and dad’s after college, are getting an undue bad rap. Young adults today are 2.7 times more likely to live at home than much older cohorts, but Gen Xers weren’t much different, who were 2.2 times as likely to live in their parents’ basement.

RELATED: First-Time Millennial Homeowners Are More Practical Than You Think: Survey

Millennials are also showing success in certain cities like Philadelphia, where they’re actually outperforming their older peers. The full list below highlights spots that spans smaller metros like Omaha, Nebraska, and larger cities like New Orleans:

Philadelphia, PA

Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI

Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA

New Orleans, LA

Oklahoma City, OK

Greenville, SC

Pittsburgh, PA

Salt Lake City, UT

Allentown, PA

Charleston, SC

WATCH THIS: How To Remove A Red Wine Stain

RELATED: 9 Kitchen Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2017 — And One That’s on the Way Out

On the flip side, there are other regions where the younger working class isn’t doing quite as hot. Millennials are performing the worst in:

Syracuse, NY

San Jose, CA

Montgomery County, PA

Bridgeport, CT

Oakland, CA

Nassau County, NY

North Port, FL

Newark, NJ

Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI

Silver Spring, MD

“The big takeaway from this study is that it is important to distinguish between what young people typically do and what older or younger adults seem to be doing at unusual rates,” the report on Trulia states. “Many of narratives surround the current state of millennials are being made outside the context of what every young adult does.”

Via: http://people.com/home/the-top-ten-cities-for-millennial-success/

Share

More Celebrity News: