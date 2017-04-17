These 2 Star Wars Fans Got Engaged Alongside Luke Skywalker Himself

A post shared by Amanda (@ar.ivera) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Two Star Wars fans had the proposal of a lifetime at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, FL, this past weekend. Dressed as Han Solo and Princess Leia, fans Alex and Amanda stood beside Mark Hamill to have their picture taken — only Alex had something special in mind. He got down on one knee to propose to Amanda as the camera clicked, and the photo captures both her excitement and Hamill’s surprise. Later, Amanda shared a picture of the ring. When Hamill congratulated the couple on his Instagram Stories, she screenshotted his sweet words, writing, “Love you, @hamillhimself! Thank YOU!”

