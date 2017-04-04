Jennifer Lopez’s fashion choices continue to impress us. The 47-year-old stepped out while on a date with her boyfriend, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and her outfit made our hearts skip a beat.

The star stepped out in a red Balmain crop top with matching pants and choker, and while you could easily spot all the amazing details of her top, there’s one thing you couldn’t see: the shocking price tag. Sit down, because it retails for $2,835.

She rocked it, though, topping off her look with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin heels and a tan purse from the same designer. She was definitely dressed to impress, and by the look on ARod’s face, he was. Scroll ahead for more photos of Jennifer’s outing.

