The White House Releases First Official Portrait of First Lady Melania Trump

The White House released the first official portrait of the First Lady Melania Trump on Monday. In the photograph, Trump wears a black jacket and stands in the executive mansion’s second-floor private residence, in front of one of the large lunette windows that have made the second floor’s East and West Sitting Halls a favorite of previous first ladies. Her 15-carat diamond engagement ring is hard to miss in the otherwise simple photograph.

During her two months so far in the role, Trump has been non-traditional first lady.

Trump doesn’t live in the White House, but rather remains in her Trump Tower apartment in New York City with her son, Barron, who is finishing out the school year at home. Melania and Barron reportedly plan to move to Washington this summer.

Due in part to the distance, she’s only been seen with her husband, President Donald Trump six times since his Jan. 20 inauguration. She recently gave a speech about the importance of empowering women at the an event honoring the winners of the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award.

Prior to her husband’s campaign, Trump worked as an entrepreneur, with a jewelry collection that was sold on QVC, and worked with several philanthropic organizations, such as the American Red Cross and The Boy’s Club of New York. She also worked as a model for several years, appearing in publications like GQ, Sports Illlustrated and Elle.

