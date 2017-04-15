The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Hold Hands at Coachella Amid Surprise Performance Rumors

Coachella’s first weekend officially kicked off on Friday, and Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were just two of the many stars who hit the grounds to watch Travis Scott perform. The Canadian crooner and the 13 Reasons Why executive producer were spotted hanging out in the VIP area, and The Weeknd lead the way for Selena as she followed close behind and held his hand. At one point, The Weeknd even wrapped his arms around Selena to protect her from the massive crowd of fans (and you thought chivalry was dead).

43089381

While Coachella’s lineup was announced a few months ago, The Weeknd is rumored to take the stage for a surprise performance this weekend. He has yet to confirm anything on social media, but if he does, we’re sure Selena will be front and center cheering him on.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Selena-Gomez-Weeknd-Coachella-2017-43434748

Share

More Celebrity News: